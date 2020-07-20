Springfield-Cape Girardeau Diocese releases additional sexual abuse allegations against a retired priest with many ties to the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Since the initial April 27, 2020, release outlining an allegation of sexual misconduct involving Fr. Gary Carr, retired, the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau has received three additional allegations involving Fr. Carr. The three allegations were reviewed by the Diocesan Safe Environment Review Board at its most recent June meeting, and all three were found to meet the criteria for publication as they satisfy the prevailing standard of Semblance of Truth.

One of the allegations involved a male, now an adult, who reported that Fr. Carr made inappropriate physical/sexual contact with him in 1987. This report has been forwarded to the Jasper County Prosecuting Attorney, the jurisdiction where the incident is alleged to have occurred. Another allegation involved a male, now an adult, who reported that Fr. Carr made inappropriate physical/sexual contact with him in the early 1990s. This report has been forwarded to the Butler County Prosecuting Attorney, the jurisdiction where the incident is alleged to have occurred. A third male, now an adult, reported that Fr. Carr made inappropriate physical/sexual contact with him in the early 1990s. This report has been forwarded to the Butler County Prosecuting Attorney, the jurisdiction where the incident is alleged to have occurred.

Fr. Gary Carr was born in 1954 in St. Louis, MO. He was ordained a priest for the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau in 1982 by then-Bishop Bernard F. Law. Father Carr was placed on Administrative Leave and restricted in his priestly ministry by Bishop James V. Johnston, Jr., in 2008. This action was re-affirmed by Bishop Edward M. Rice in 2016 upon his arrival to the Diocese of SpringfieldCape Girardeau. Father Carr is retired and resides in St. Louis.

Pastoral appointments for Fr. Gary Carr:

1981—Deacon, St. Mary Parish, Joplin, MO

Dec., 1982—Associate Pastor, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Springfield, MO

Dec., 1983—Leave of Absence, reasons of health

Aug., 1985—Part-time Associate Pastor, St. Mary Parish, Joplin, MO; Full-time Teacher, Joplin Area Catholic Schools

Feb., 1987—Associate Pastor, Sacred Heart Parish, Webb City, MO; Full-time Teacher, St. Peter Middle School, Joplin

Aug., 1987—Pastor, St. Joseph Parish, Advance, MO; St. Anthony Mission Church, Glennon, MO

Aug., 1988—Leave of Absence, reasons of health

Aug., 1989—Pastor, St. Teresa Parish, Glennonville, MO; St. Ann Parish, Malden, MO

June, 1990—Leave of Absence, reasons of health

Aug., 1991—Priest in Residence, Sacred Heart Parish, Poplar Bluff, MO; Full-time Teacher, Sacred Heart Catholic School, Poplar Bluff

Aug., 1993—Priest in Residence and Director of Religious Education (DRE), St. Henry Parish, Charleston, MO; Principal, St. Henry Catholic School, Charleston

Aug., 1996—Pastor, St. Mark Parish, Houston, MO; St. John the Baptist Mission Church, Licking, MO; St. Vincent de Paul Mission Church, Roby, MO

Aug., 1997—Principal, Holy Name Catholic School, Ketchikan, Alaska

Aug., 1999—Pastor, St. Mary Parish, West Plains, MO; Sacred Heart Mission Church, Thayer, MO; Principal, of St. Mary Catholic School, West Plains

Aug., 2001—Pastor, St. Joseph Parish, Billings, MO; Principal, St. Lawrence Catholic School, Monett, MO

Aug., 2004—Leave of Absence, reasons of health, resided in Springfield

Aug., 2005—Health leave, Flagstaff, AZ; Sacramental Assistance within Diocese of Phoenix

Aug., 2006—Health leave, Floyd, NM; Sacramental Assistance within Archdiocese of Santa Fe

July, 2008— Pastoral work/Supply priest at the Institute of Christ the King Sovereign Priest, St. Francis de Sales Oratory, St. Louis, MO: Traditional Latin Mass (Extraordinary Form) and sacraments

Dec., 2008—Restricted in Ministry, no priestly faculties

Nov., 2019—Retired Accountability & mandated reporting

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.