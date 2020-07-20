Springfield Fire says to stay hydrated, take breaks when beating the heat

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Taking a jump in the pool is one of the ways to beat the heat here in the Ozarks. Several people are taking advantage of the public pool to cool off.

If you’re not able to cool off in the water, the Springfield Fire Department wants to make sure you’re keeping yourself healthy out in the heat. Captain Brian Smithson said taking breaks and resting is key.

”Try to move in the shade as frequently you can. Try to go back into the AC when you can,” said Springfield Fire Captain Brian Smithson.

Along with staying hydrated with water.

”I think it’s eight glasses of water a day. I would nearly double that if you’re out in the heat,” said Smithson.

He said despite how hot it is some kids don’t know how to stop playing. So make sure they’re drinking water too.

”Children can go for a long period of time then they crash. Us adults can function for longer and we tend to trend down,” said Smithson.

Same with the elderly because they’re more susceptible to heat stroke. Smithson said when it gets this warm there’s a chance of having heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

”Heat exhaustion we’re going to be looking for extensive sweating. Probably going to be getting a pale or clammy color on your skin. You’re going to get really tired or confused. Heat stroke is when the life threat really happens. That’s when our body stops sweating so it can’t cool itself. You’re going to see red flushed skin. You’re going to see lightly alter level unconscious or complete unconscious. That’s a true life threat,” said Smithson.

Smithson said in this heat it’s important to make sure to not leave any kids or pets inside a turned off car when you’re out. Along with any combustibles.

So before you take a step outside remember to keep water on you and take breaks.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.