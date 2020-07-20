Advertisement

Springfield Fire says to stay hydrated, take breaks when beating the heat

By Abbey Taylor
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Taking a jump in the pool is one of the ways to beat the heat here in the Ozarks. Several people are taking advantage of the public pool to cool off.

If you’re not able to cool off in the water, the Springfield Fire Department wants to make sure you’re keeping yourself healthy out in the heat. Captain Brian Smithson said taking breaks and resting is key.

”Try to move in the shade as frequently you can. Try to go back into the AC when you can,” said Springfield Fire Captain Brian Smithson.

Along with staying hydrated with water.

”I think it’s eight glasses of water a day. I would nearly double that if you’re out in the heat,” said Smithson.

He said despite how hot it is some kids don’t know how to stop playing. So make sure they’re drinking water too.

”Children can go for a long period of time then they crash. Us adults can function for longer and we tend to trend down,” said Smithson.

Same with the elderly because they’re more susceptible to heat stroke. Smithson said when it gets this warm there’s a chance of having heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

”Heat exhaustion we’re going to be looking for extensive sweating. Probably going to be getting a pale or clammy color on your skin. You’re going to get really tired or confused. Heat stroke is when the life threat really happens. That’s when our body stops sweating so it can’t cool itself. You’re going to see red flushed skin. You’re going to see lightly alter level unconscious or complete unconscious. That’s a true life threat,” said Smithson.

Smithson said in this heat it’s important to make sure to not leave any kids or pets inside a turned off car when you’re out. Along with any combustibles.

So before you take a step outside remember to keep water on you and take breaks.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Statewide mask mandate begins Monday in Arkansas

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Michael Van Schoik
Starting on Monday people in Arkansas will be required to wear masks in public, this comes after Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced an executive order mandating masks on Thursday. Arkansas will now join at least 25 other states requiring people to wear face coverings.

News

Arkansas mask order begins Monday

Updated: 4 hours ago
Michael Van Schoik reports.

News

Duck Boat Tragedy: Sunday marks two years since Duck Boat capsized on Table Rock Lake, 17 killed

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Joey Schneider
Sunday marks two years since a Ride the Ducks boat on Table Rock Lake capsized during a storm, sinking and killing 17 people on board.

News

Remembering the Duck Boat tragedy two years ago

Updated: 5 hours ago
Frances Watson reports.

News

Protesters gather in Springfield, calling for racial justice, end of violence

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Shoshana Stahl
Protesters gathered on Sunshine and Campbell around 1:00 this afternoon to protest racism and police brutality, chanting things like “stop the violence” and “black and white unite.”

Latest News

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: See where cases are in the Ozarks, Missouri & Arkansas

Updated: 7 hours ago
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

Local

Deadline nears to request absentee, mail-in ballots in Greene County for August 4 election

Updated: 7 hours ago
The Greene County voter registration deadline for the August General Primary Election has passed, but another deadline approaches for those who can’t make it to the polls come August 4.

Coronavirus

Interactive map shows COVID-19 risk based on county, event sizes

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Joey Schneider
A new interactive map allows people to determine the risk of encountering someone infected with COVID-19 based on the county they live in and the projected size of the gathering.

Local

PHOTOS: Protesters brave heat, gather at Sunshine and Campbell

Updated: 10 hours ago
Organizers from The United Community Change Justice Movement and RAID (Radical Activists in Demand) Springfield & Southwest MO are leading an afternoon protest in Springfield.

Sports

Jack Nicklaus says he tested positive for coronavirus, antibodies

Updated: 10 hours ago
Jack Nicklaus revealed Sunday during the CBS telecast of the Memorial that he and his wife tested positive for the coronavirus at the onset of the pandemic.