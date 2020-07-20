Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports record 60 cases of COVID-19 Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports its largest daily number of cases of COVID-19 Monday.

Health leaders confirmed 60 new cases, raising the total in the pandemic to 815. Through the weekend, the health department added an additional 42 cases. Health leaders report 428 active cases.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

