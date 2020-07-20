Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports record 60 cases of COVID-19 Monday
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -
The Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports its largest daily number of cases of COVID-19 Monday.
Health leaders confirmed 60 new cases, raising the total in the pandemic to 815. Through the weekend, the health department added an additional 42 cases. Health leaders report 428 active cases.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.