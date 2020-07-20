TASTE OF THE OZARKS: Tomato Pesto Flatbread
This recipe is a spinoff of a local favorite you can make at home!
Tomato Pesto Flatbread
Recipe courtesy: Dietitian Alix Opfer of Achieving Your Best
Ingredients:
1 flat bread
¼ cup pesto
1 cup fresh sliced mozzarella
1 cup spinach leaves
1 tomato, thinly sliced
½ cup cooked chicken, cut into small chunks
Pepper to taste
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 400-degrees.
2. Lay flatbread on a flat surface. Spread ¼ cup pesto evenly across bread.
3. Add 1 cup spinach leaves evenly to the flatbread. Repeat with mozzarella, tomatoes and chicken. Add fresh black pepper to taste.
4. Place flatbread on the oven rack directly. Cook for 5-6 minutes or until crispy.
Nutrition Facts:
Per serving: 1 slice of flatbread
(6 slices per large flat bread)
156 kcal, 14g carbs, 8g fat, 7g protein
