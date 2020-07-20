TASTE OF THE OZARKS: Tomato Pesto Flatbread

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

This recipe is a spinoff of a local favorite. (KY3)

Tomato Pesto Flatbread

Recipe courtesy: Dietitian Alix Opfer of Achieving Your Best

Ingredients:

1 flat bread

¼ cup pesto

1 cup fresh sliced mozzarella

1 cup spinach leaves

1 tomato, thinly sliced

½ cup cooked chicken, cut into small chunks

Pepper to taste

Get your veggies in with a side salad. (KY3)

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 400-degrees.

2. Lay flatbread on a flat surface. Spread ¼ cup pesto evenly across bread.

3. Add 1 cup spinach leaves evenly to the flatbread. Repeat with mozzarella, tomatoes and chicken. Add fresh black pepper to taste.

4. Place flatbread on the oven rack directly. Cook for 5-6 minutes or until crispy.

Nutrition Facts:

Per serving: 1 slice of flatbread

(6 slices per large flat bread)

156 kcal, 14g carbs, 8g fat, 7g protein

