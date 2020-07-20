One arrested, troopers continue to search for others involved in string of thefts at Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - A security camera at a dock in Linn Creek Cove may have prevented one theft over the weekend.

”I think that was a deterrent,” said Sgt. Scott White of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Those people involved appeared to be stealing a trampoline that was tied to a dock. In the video, you can hear a man say “There’s a camera right there,” before they all leave.

Even though this incident ended without a theft, there were plenty of others.

White says thieves have been targeting docks mostly between the 31 and 35 mile markers of the lake.

”We’re pretty much seeing any docks,” White said. “We’ve seen private docks that have been entered and also condo docks.”

Kayaks are a common target. Swim pads, fishing equipment, and anything else not tied down or locked away are also being stolen.

Some of the thefts are happening in the middle of the day when the lake is full of people.

White says that happens because the thieves act like they’re supposed to be at that dock, so no one questions them.

”They’re watching to see what’s going on around them, see if anyone’s paying attention to them, and when they don’t think anyone’s watching is when they commit these thefts,” White said.

Police arrested one person so far, he’s the man pictured in these three photos from a surveillance camera at a dock near Captain Ron’s Bar early Sunday morning.

Social media shares of those photos led to a tip.

White says an inexpensive surveillance camera at your dock could go a long way for making sure your things don’t disappear, especially if you don’t live at the lake full time.

”What thieves don’t like is light, and they don’t like noise. So, if you can keep god light on your dock, if you can keep an eye on it, neighbors...we understand you can’t do that 100% of the time, but these cameras are extremely helpful,” White said.

White said it’s also important to know serial numbers of your belongings, and take photos of your things so police can return them if and when they are found.

If you have any additional information that can help police, you’re asked to call Cpl. Rob Sanders at 573-751-1000.

