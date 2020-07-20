Advertisement

Willard School District requiring masks for students fifth-grade and up

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) -

The Willard School District will require masks for students and faculty its middle school and high schools.

The district released its plan Monday.

The district asks any student pre-K through fourth grade to wear a mask, but it is not required. They masks are not required for busing for elementary students.

School leaders released its plan.

Click HERE to read the entire plan.

The first day of school is August 24.

