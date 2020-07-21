2 die in crash near Ava, Mo.

AVA, Mo. (KY3) -

The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash killing two north of Ava, Mo. Monday afternoon.

Owen Dobbs, 25, of Ava and Rebecca Brandon, 34, of Ava died in the crash.

Investigators say a car driven by Dobbs attempted to pass two cars on State Highway 5. His car traveled off the left side of the roadway. It became airborne and struck a tree. Both died at the scene.

