Advertisement

Allergy warnings on food labels might not tell all

(KKTV)
By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

If you or a loved one has a food intolerance or allergy, you should pay attention to this story.

The Food and Drug Administration is temporarily allowing manufacturers of packaged foods tosubstitute ingredients without changing the labels, meaning you might not know exactly what’s in the product. This could spell big trouble if you’re allergic to one of the substitute ingredients.

Consumer Reports explains why it’s happening and how you can make safer choices when you shop.There’s real confusion about this temporary policy. Right after the announcement, individuals and consumer advocacy groups launched a petition, sent letters to the FDA, and posted comments on its website demanding more transparency about food labels.

The FDA states that none of the ingredients being substituted can be one of the top eight food allergens without manufacturers disclosing it to consumers. But beyond those eight, the guidance is vague.

For other foods that are known to cause allergies, the FDA says manufacturers “should avoid” using them as substitutes. But saying “should” leaves it up to the manufacturer to decide what’s safe to substitute. And there are many people with allergies or sensitivities to rare ingredients that manufacturers might not know to consider.

The relaxed guidelines put people at an increased risk unnecessarily and don’t put the consumer first. So if you or a family member have a food intolerance or allergy and you’re worried about eating something, call the manufacturer to confirm that everything on the label is accurate.

And because the FDA hasn’t set an end date for these temporary rules, CR says consumers should be diligent about following up with manufacturers in the coming months so that the changes don’t become permanent. It’s also worth noting that no companies have followed this temporary policy.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Application for Missouri mail-in ballot due Wednesday, Ashcroft warns of third-party applications

Updated: 1 hour ago
Application for Missouri mail-in ballot due tomorrow, Ashcroft warns of third-party applications

News

Application for Missouri mail-in ballot due Wednesday, Ashcroft warns of third-party applications

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Andrew Havranek
Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft is warning voters about using a third party to apply for a mail-in ballot ahead of the August 4, 2020 primary.

News

Recent dry weather could increase fire danger

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Robert Hahn
Despite a very wet Spring, recent dry weather may bump up fire conditions.

News

Missouri reports record-breaking 1,138 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Missouri last set its record for the largest increase in cases reported in a single day on Saturday, when the state announced another 958 people sickened by the virus.

News

Girl, 3, dies after being found in hot car in Arkansas

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Arkansas State Police are investigating and say both girls are the apparent victims of the heat.

Latest News

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered Storms the next three days

Updated: 1 hours ago
Heat and storms are the main stories for the next couple of days

News

Firefighters worrying about the lack of rain in the Ozarks

Updated: 1 hours ago
Robert Hahn reports.

News

Parents, superintendent react to Republic School District back-to-school plan

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kara Strickland
Right now, the school district plans to require everyone 12 years of age and older to wear a mask. That includes all middle school and high school students.

News

Remembering Springfield's David Leong

Updated: 1 hours ago
Joe Hickman reports.

National Politics

Trump says virus in US will get worse before it gets better

Updated: 1 hours ago
President Donald Trump pulled the plug on his freewheeling daily coronavirus briefings when they turned into a political liability this spring, but he was reviving them Tuesday, looking to halt a campaign-season erosion of support as new cases spike across the country.

News

Parents, Superintendent react to Republic School District back-to-school plan

Updated: 2 hours ago
Kara Strickland reports.