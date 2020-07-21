Alpena mayor announces plan to resign with ultimatum for city council

ALPENA, Ark. (KY3) - Alpena Mayor Theron McCammond is fed up.

”My faith, my family, and my financial well-being are more important to me than fighting a corrupt syndication by myself,” McCammond said.

The Alpena mayor wants to resign, but not without getting something in return: his property and a restaurant removed from city limits.

”Once those ordinances are passed and in effect, I will tender my resignation as mayor,” he said.

The mayor said he is tired of corruption in Alpena. He listed examples Tuesday. A major one was finding out the former water department clerk was double dipping in mileage reimbursements.

“I have to go to the proper authorities. That’s what the people elected me for. It’s not to cover it up. It’s to bring it to the limelight,” McCammond said.

City Council Member A.J. Womack said the former water clerk was doing what she was told by the former mayor and a judge and was not hiding anything.

”There was nothing under the table. All the superiors, the council, the judge, the mayor, everyone knew that was the case,” he said.

Womack said he’s frustrated with the mayor because these issues could have been handled and assessed on a local level.

”He goes to the press, he goes to the prosecutor, he goes to the sheriff’s department, and the city council is the last to learn about anything,” Womack said. The mayor and council said they’ve given each other chances, and it hasn’t gone well.

Womack now thinks the mayor is just trying to get out before he's forced out.

“I think that he does not want to be impeached because he knows it’s coming,” Womack said.

There is a petition going around that would allow the city to vote the mayor out of office in November.

McCammond said whatever the council and the people who live in Alpena decide to do, he hopes things can get better.

”With that said, keep an eye on your future government,” the mayor said.

Womack said he’d love to detach the mayor from the city and have him gone, but the council is going through the proper procedures and talking to the municipal league to see what they should do next.

