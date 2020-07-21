Advertisement

Apology demanded from GOP lawmaker for Ocasio-Cortez remark

The House's No. 2 Democratic leader is demanding an apology from a Republican lawmaker who is accused of using a sexist slur after an angry confrontation with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
The House's No. 2 Democratic leader is demanding an apology from a Republican lawmaker who is accused of using a sexist slur after an angry confrontation with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.(CNN)
By ALAN FRAM
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A top House Democrat demanded an apology Tuesday from a Republican lawmaker who is accused of using a sexist slur after an angry encounter with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The Hill newspaper said one of its reporters witnessed the confrontation on Monday between Ocasio-Cortez and Florida Rep. Ted Yoho on the steps outside the Capitol. After the two separated and as Yoho descended a few steps, he appeared to utter the sexist comment “to no one in particular,” The Hill reported.

A spokesperson for Yoho, one of the House’s most conservative members, denied that he had used a sexist slur and instead contended that Yoho had said “bull——” to describe the progressive Ocasio-Cortez’s policies.

The comments by Yoho were “despicable and unacceptable” and require an apology on the House floor, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., told reporters.

In a tweet Tuesday, Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., said she’d never spoken to Yoho “before he decided to accost me” as they passed each other.

“Believe it or not, I usually get along fine w/ my GOP colleagues. We know how to check our legislative sparring at the committee door. But hey, ‘b-----s’ get stuff done,” she wrote, using one of the words The Hill reported Yoho had used.

Yoho, 65, is a member of the hard-right House Freedom Caucus and is retiring when his term ends in January. Ocasio-Cortez, 30, is a high-profile first-term congresswoman whose vociferous support for proposals like the Green New Deal has won her appearances in GOP campaign ads casting her as a liberal villain.

Congressional Democrats swarmed to Ocasio-Cortez's defense on Twitter.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., who, like Ocasio-Cortez, is a member of the “Squad” of first-term congresswomen of color, wrote that Yoho had “perpetuated” the problem of violence against women with his “sexist verbal attack.”

Several male House Democrats tweeted that they agreed with Ocasio-Cortez that poverty is a cause of crime and wondered why Yoho had never confronted them about their views.

According to the Hill, Yoho had approached Ocasio-Cortez on the Capitol’s outside steps and said her recent comments connecting poverty to a crime surge in New York City during the coronavirus pandemic were “disgusting.”

“You are out of your freaking mind,” Yoho added. Ocasio-Cortez told Yoho he was being “rude,” the article said.

Yoho spokesperson Brian Kaveney said in an email Tuesday that Yoho “had a brief member to member conversation” and had not called Ocasio-Cortez a name.

“It is unfortunate that Rep. Ocasio-Cortez is using this exchange to gain personal attention,” said Kaveny.

He wrote that instead, Yoho said “bull——” to himself “summarizing what he believes her policies to be.”

Kaveny did not immediately respond to a follow-up email asking if Yoho would apologize.

Hoyer, the No. 2 House Democrat, contrasted Yoho's remarks with the conciliatory tones often used by Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., the civil rights hero who died last week.

“It was the act of a bully, of a person who is the antithesis of the person we are honoring this week, John Lewis,” Hoyer said. He added that Yoho’s action was “despicable conduct and it needs to be sanctioned.″

___

Associated Press writer Matthew Daly in Washington contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Tropical depression forms in middle of Atlantic Ocean

Updated: 34 minutes ago
A tropical depression has formed in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, though forecasters weren’t predicting a landfall location.

National

Trump says of Ghislaine Maxwell, ‘I wish her well’

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By AADMAR MADHANI
President Donald Trump has offered sympathetic words to the longtime companion of Jeffrey Epstein who stands accused of facilitating the abuse of girls by the now-deceased sex offender.

News

Application for Missouri mail-in ballot due Wednesday, Ashcroft warns of third-party applications

Updated: 1 hour ago
Application for Missouri mail-in ballot due tomorrow, Ashcroft warns of third-party applications

News

Application for Missouri mail-in ballot due Wednesday, Ashcroft warns of third-party applications

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Andrew Havranek
Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft is warning voters about using a third party to apply for a mail-in ballot ahead of the August 4, 2020 primary.

News

Recent dry weather could increase fire danger

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Robert Hahn
Despite a very wet Spring, recent dry weather may bump up fire conditions.

Latest News

News

Missouri reports record-breaking 1,138 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Missouri last set its record for the largest increase in cases reported in a single day on Saturday, when the state announced another 958 people sickened by the virus.

News

Girl, 3, dies after being found in hot car in Arkansas

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Arkansas State Police are investigating and say both girls are the apparent victims of the heat.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered Storms the next three days

Updated: 1 hours ago
Heat and storms are the main stories for the next couple of days

News

Firefighters worrying about the lack of rain in the Ozarks

Updated: 1 hours ago
Robert Hahn reports.

News

Parents, superintendent react to Republic School District back-to-school plan

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kara Strickland
Right now, the school district plans to require everyone 12 years of age and older to wear a mask. That includes all middle school and high school students.

National

Federal presence in Portland gives protests momentum

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gillian Flaccus
Protesters outside Portland’s U.S. courthouse set a fire in the building’s entryway early Monday in yet another night of conflict with federal agents who repeatedly tear gassed the demonstrators to drive them away, officials said.