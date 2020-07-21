Application for Missouri mail-in ballot due Wednesday, Ashcroft warns of third-party applications

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - If you want to vote by mail in the August Missouri primary, you need to get your ballot application in as soon as possible.

”We know that some of our election authorities are not getting out ballots as quickly as they’d like,” said Missouri Secretary of State, Jay Ashcroft.

To get an application for a mail in ballot, a voter can stop by their county clerk’s office. They can also go to the Secretary of State’s website, print the application from there, and deliver it to their county clerk by 5:00 p.m. Wednesday.

”We don’t want to rush people, but we don’t want them to wait until the last minute, either,” Ashcroft said.

The reason the deadline to request a mail in ballot by Wednesday, two weeks before the election, is so a ballot can be mailed to registered voter, and then mailed back in after the voter has made their selections.

If a ballot misses the 7:00 p.m. deadline on election night, it won’t count.

”We had a lady in the general municipal election, who mailed her ballot 6 days before the election,” Ashcroft said. “It took 13 days to get back to the election authority, and therefore didn’t count.”

Some family members, like a spouse, parents, or children, are able to help a voter apply for a mail in ballot.

Ashcroft, a Republican, is warning voters tonight, asking them to avoid using a third party website to fill out those applications.

He said that is actually against the law.

”They may have been well intentioned,” Ashcroft said. “I don’t mean to impute bad meaning to them. But, if they’re not following the law when they do that, that could cause your ballot not to be counted.”

Ashcroft said the best thing to do is to go through the county or state offices.

”I just want to make sure the people of the state to go to their trusted sources, so they will get their ballot when they order it, and their ballot will count,” Ashcroft added.

He also said if a voter does not feel safe voting in person on Election Day, because of COVID-19, and are concerned about the mail-in process, the state is allowing voters to vote absentee because of the coronavirus. That can be done in person at the voter’s county clerk’s office until the day before the election.

