Aurora High School football player tests positive for COVID-19 cases

AURORA, Mo. (KY3) -

The Lawrence County Health Department is investigating a case of COVID-19 involving an Aurora High School football player.

Health leaders say the student is in isolation at home with family members. The school’s administration is contacting fellow students in contact with patient. Practice is continuing with monitoring of symptoms until July 30. If another player tests positive, all practice will cease immediately and all players and coaches will begin quarantine.

The county reports 132 total cases since the pandemic. Of those cases, 54 are considered active.

