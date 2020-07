ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) -

The Rogersville Police Department is investigating a deadly crash Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the two-car crash on U.S. 60 near Farm Road 241 around 3:30 p.m.

Investigators say one man died in the crash. Another woman suffered serious injuries. The crash slowed traffic in the eastbound lanes.

