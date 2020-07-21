Camden County announces increase in COVID-19 cases

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Camden County Health Department announced the county has seen 65 new cases of COVID-19 since last Monday, July 13.

Since March there has been 167 total cases and two deaths.

Right now, there are 59 active cases, according to county Health Director, Bee Dampier. Two people are hospitalized. Many of the new cases have not had any known exposures to other cases, so it is believed to be community spread.

Dampier said a majority of the people who have recently tested positive are reporting mild to moderate symptoms, few have a fever. Most are reporting fatigue, headaches, muscle aches, runny noses, sore throats, a mild cough, nausea, and diarrhea.

Dampier said many people are mistaking these symptoms for allergies.

Dampier is encouraging that people in the county continue to follow at least six feet social distancing, and to wear a mask when it’s not possible to keep your distance.

“Please make decisions on travel, shopping, and social events based on what is in the best interest of you and your family,” Damiper said in a news release. “If you feel unsafe going into a crowded restaurant or store, use curbside or drive thru options, or online ordering. Consider wearing a mask to protect others if your health allows. If you advised to isolate if sick, or quarantine if exposed, please do so to prevent infecting others.”

Dampier also said testing is available daily at Lake Regional and SSM Urgent Care facilities as well as most private providers’ offices.

There is also weekly free drive thru testing available at Central Ozarks Medical Center clinics from 5-7 p.m on Tuesdays in Osage Beach, Wednesdays in Richland, and Thursday in Camdenton.

