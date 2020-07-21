Advertisement

Girl, 3, dies after being found in hot car in Arkansas

(KEVN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2020
BOONEVILLE, Ark. (AP) —

A 3-year-old girl died and her 15-month-old sister is hospitalized after they were found inside a car parked outside of their mother’s home in Arkansas, authorities said Tuesday.

Arkansas State Police are investigating and say both girls are the apparent victims of the heat.

State police say that on Monday afternoon a woman told police in Booneville, located 120 miles northwest of Little Rock, that she couldn't find her children after she woke up from a nap.

State police say a Booneville officer who responded to the home found both children unconscious on the back floorboard of the car.

Laykn Petchenik was later pronounced dead at a Booneville hospital, while Olivia Petchenik remains hospitalized in Little Rock in stable, but critical condition, state police said.

Temperatures in the area were in the 90s on Monday.

