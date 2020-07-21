Advertisement

Missouri reports record-breaking 1,138 new COVID-19 cases

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) —

Missouri on Tuesday reported more than 1,100 new coronavirus cases, once again breaking its own record for the largest single-day increase in cases.

Data from the state health department show 34,762 people have tested positive for COVID-19 since the virus first struck Missouri, a 1,138 increase in reported cases compared to Monday.

Missouri last set its record for the largest increase in cases reported in a single day on Saturday, when the state announced another 958 people sickened by the virus.

Deaths from the virus have slowed, but it's killed 1,143 people in Missouri so far.

The state's health department director has said cases among young people are driving the surge.

Kansas City's mayor on Tuesday said local K-12 schools should wait until after Labor Day to reopen because of the hike in cases among children and teenagers.

Mayor Quinton Lucas stopped short of issuing an order, The Kansas City Star reported. He said he didn't feel the need to because "almost every school district has acted responsibly throughout this crisis."

Kansas City Health Department Director Rex Archer said delaying in-person classes will give schools more time to prepare and allow more time for coronavirus cases to drop among students.

Meanwhile, a Missouri women's prison now requires corrections officers to wear face masks in more areas around prisoners.

Previously, Chillicothe Correctional Center required officers to wear masks when entering a quarantined area or when they were around prisoners who tested positive for or showed symptoms of COVID-19.

Now guards are required to wear masks in the housing units, cafeterias, recreation area and other places within the women's facility, The Kansas City Star reported.

Inmates across the state previously told the newspaper that many guards chose not to wear face coverings that can help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Application for Missouri mail-in ballot due Wednesday, Ashcroft warns of third-party applications

Updated: 1 hour ago
Application for Missouri mail-in ballot due tomorrow, Ashcroft warns of third-party applications

News

Application for Missouri mail-in ballot due Wednesday, Ashcroft warns of third-party applications

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Andrew Havranek
Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft is warning voters about using a third party to apply for a mail-in ballot ahead of the August 4, 2020 primary.

News

Recent dry weather could increase fire danger

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Robert Hahn
Despite a very wet Spring, recent dry weather may bump up fire conditions.

News

Girl, 3, dies after being found in hot car in Arkansas

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Arkansas State Police are investigating and say both girls are the apparent victims of the heat.

Latest News

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered Storms the next three days

Updated: 1 hours ago
Heat and storms are the main stories for the next couple of days

News

Firefighters worrying about the lack of rain in the Ozarks

Updated: 1 hours ago
Robert Hahn reports.

News

Parents, superintendent react to Republic School District back-to-school plan

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kara Strickland
Right now, the school district plans to require everyone 12 years of age and older to wear a mask. That includes all middle school and high school students.

News

Remembering Springfield's David Leong

Updated: 1 hours ago
Joe Hickman reports.

National Politics

Trump says virus in US will get worse before it gets better

Updated: 2 hours ago
President Donald Trump pulled the plug on his freewheeling daily coronavirus briefings when they turned into a political liability this spring, but he was reviving them Tuesday, looking to halt a campaign-season erosion of support as new cases spike across the country.

News

Parents, Superintendent react to Republic School District back-to-school plan

Updated: 2 hours ago
Kara Strickland reports.