Missouri State mandates masks across Springfield campus

Prospective students with parents get a tour of campus during a epidemic/COVID-19. Photos by Kevin White/Missouri State University.
By Lexi Spivak
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State University’s President Clif Smart announced a draft mask policy Tuesday morning.

In Tuesday morning’s edition of ‘Clif’s Notes’ from the President, he wrote, “The draft policy will go into effect immediately on my directive, and I will present it to the Board of Governors for approval at their retreat in August.”

Smart went on to explain while universities are listed as an exception in the City of Springfield mask ordinance that was passed last week, he felt it was important for the MSU mask policy to be “consistent with the spirit of the ordinance.”

The MSU policy requires masks to be worn throughout all academic buildings and in academic spaces in non-academic buildings.

The policy also allows faculty and staff to determine whether to require masks in their private offices, and it allows campus offices not located in academic buildings to determine whether to require masks.

“I thought it was going to be like all online again, so the fact that we were having seated, I’m really excited about it,” said Blakely Sainato, MSU student. “I mean I’m not too excited about the masks, but I’d rather be safe than sorry, so yeah.”

“I agree with that,” said Amber Gorman, MSU student. “I kind of assumed we were going to go back to masks, since they don’t want to go back online again. I mean it is what it is. They made it mandatory in Springfield.”

Smart encouraged people to review the policy and send in feedback.

