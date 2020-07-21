Nixa City Council unanimously votes down mask ordinance, hearing stretches 5 hours long

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - After a hearing that lasted nearly five hours at Nixa City Hall, city council voted unanimously against the proposed mask ordinance.

City council members said they listened intently the entire time, and appreciated people coming out to share their opinions. They said they understand that some will be upset with the decision, while others will be pleased.

Dozens of people gathered at Nixa City Hall to speak for or against a the mask ordinance proposal, stretching more than four hours in duration. Councilwoman Darlene Graham said she kept a tally during the hearing, with nearly 30 people opposed to the proposal and 10 in support

A majority of people that spoke at the hearing were opposed to the possible mandate. Many people argued a mandate is unjust and could possibly hurt the Nixa economy. Some even admitted they would not wear a mask if the ordinance passed.

“I am not a sheep,” Nixa resident Danny Norton said Monday night. “I am a grown man. I can make up my own mind about the situation, whether I need a mask or not depending on the situation. It is ridiculous.”

Norton and others in opposition said they feel many of the policies during COVID-19 have not made sense.

“If the six feet works, why the mask,” he said. “If the mask works, why the six feet?”

One woman who spoke said she was in the Air Force and said she does not understand how she can fight for freedom but not have the freedom to make choices like these.

“I have to wear a mask at work but I should not have to wear it,” the woman said.

Norton and others opposed to the ordinance proposal said the decision is more than just about masks, they said it is about their freedom to decide for themselves.

But some spoke in support of the ordinance, including one man who recovered from the virus but lost his wife to it.

“The heartbreak that my family’s gone through I do not wish that on anybody and our hope and prayer is that this mandate passes and that people will be responsible and wear a mask and not transmit this disease,” Nixa resident Tom Gammon said.

Right now that ordinance would have called for all people age 12 and up to wear a mask unless you have a medical or mental health condition or a disability.

Masks will not be required when you’re social distancing outdoors, playing a sport, eating or drinking in a restaurant and a few others.

The city said if you or businesses don’t follow the potential ordinance you could face a $100.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.