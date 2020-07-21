Revisiting Missouri gun laws after couple in STL charged with felony unlawful use of weapon

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Video of a couple pulling their guns on protesters outside their St. Louis home has gone viral. It has people all across the state and country asking: what are my rights when it comes to protecting my home, specifically with a gun? Mark and Patricia McCloskey are at the center of it all after the June 28 incident.

They claim the protesters tore down an iron gate into their gated community and threatened to kill them and burn down their house. This week, the St Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardener charged the couple with felony unlawful use of a weapon, which drew criticism from President Trump, MO Senator Josh Hawley, Missouri’s Attorney General, and Governor Mike Parson, who said he would pardon the McCloskeys, if they were convicted.

Many now they have questions about the ‘Castle Doctrine,' and ‘Stand Your Ground’ laws, because those laws did change in 2017. We sat down with those who enforce the law, and those who interpret it.

The law may be written in black and white, but the way it’s interpreted has shades of gray.

“It is your right to protect yourself, your family and your property in the state of Missouri, and effectively saying that, you do not have a duty to retreat,” said Christian County Sheriff Brad Cole. He helps teach those who carry. But if you find yourself in a legal bind, defense attorney Dee Wampler often gets a call. He has written a book on gun laws.

”You can’t just start shooting people or killing people unless you are in fear of great bodily harm. And then you have the right to shoot and use force to repel force,” Wampler said. At a time when guns and ammunition are flying off store shelves, it pays to know the law. Missouri’s law used to require you to retreat before pulling a gun, but that changed three years ago.

”You own your own home and property, and what we call curtilage which is that area immediately surrounding your home to the ionosphere up there, and to the middle of the earth, and if anybody comes on your property you have the right to defend yourself,” Wampler said.

What about openly showing your gun? Wampler says it is okay unless it’s in an angry or threatening manner. However, even that is okay, he says, if it’s necessary in self defense, according to Missouri statute.

”That’s why we have the second amendment to protect yourself against other people, protect yourself against the government, and that’s what we expect you to do,” said Sheriff Cole.

In Missouri, you do not have to take a conceal carry class to carry a gun. However, Sheriff Cole recommends you do so that you understand your weapon and understand the law. You can call any sheriff’s office in the state and get a list of approved instructors.