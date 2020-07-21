Advertisement

Recent dry weather could increase fire danger

This despite a very wet Spring
By Robert Hahn
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - No doubt you noticed your lawn looking a little brown and crispy lately. Fire crews are worried about those same conditions all over the Ozarks. It’s been very dry the last few weeks. But what could that mean for brush fires?

All that spring rain has kept the trees and the grass all around the area pretty green. But the weather pattern made a pretty abrupt change in late June through today. In just a few short weeks, much of the Ozarks has turned abnormally dry.

“If we stay dry over the course of the next few weeks and we stay hot, then we will start to see some of that vegetation, especially the grass, dry out and potentially become a problem,” said Doug Cramer, Senior Meteorologist with the Springfield National Weather Service.

That problem being fires. The Logan-Rogersville Fire Protection District has seen a couple dozen so far this year, which is pretty typical. But Chief Richard Stirts knows things could ramp up.

“If they’re mowing hay or you’re mowing your yard and you see it’s dry, it will burn,” said Stirts. “We’ve run a few grass fires in the last week and I put a memo out to our guys to be ready to fight.”

Some of you may recall the busy fire season of 2011-2012. Things this year are somewhat similar.

“We’re going into conditions like 2011, 2012,” said Stirts. “The only difference is that the preluding months before that was much dryer than it was this spring.”

And it’s that wet spring which may lessen a potential busy fire season. But the next few week will be the key.

“If you’ve had rain, you’re probably ok,” said Stirts. “If you haven’t had rain, I’d be cautious burning your trash, any outside burning could let a fire go.”

For now, despite a few pop-up storms, it looks like we’ll stay mainly dry for at least the next week.There are hints that the high keeping us very warm and dry may begin to break down near the end of the month, which could mean more rain chances.

