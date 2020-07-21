Silver Dollar City opens up new Mystic River Falls ride

BRANSON, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) -

Silver Dollar City announced its newest ride Mystic River Falls is open.

It promises the tallest drop on a water raft ride in the Wester Hemisphere. The water adventure includes winding, roaring rapids set in an authentic Ozarks mountainous river theme, culminating with a waterfall drop that sends riders down more than four stories of splashing and rafting.

Silver Dollar City is home to the massive Marvel Cave, which, indeed, has a mystic river in its depths. Intensively studied throughout the ages, Marvel Cave’s passageways, water features and crannies are detailed in words and drawings as far back as 1893 through the documented work of the botanist, artist and scientist S. Fred Prince. His book and work of art, “The Story of Marvel Caverns 1893-1942,” is safely stored within Silver Dollar City’s archives to this day.

Silver Dollar City invested $23 million on the attraction. Mystic River Falls is the focus of the all-new area called Rivertown.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.