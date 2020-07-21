Springfield boxing coach offers free self-defense classes to women

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Protecting yourself if the unthinkable happens.

Jay Crespo, who runs Navy St. Boxing, says there are simple skills every woman should know, and he hopes to be the one to teach them.

The New York native has boxed most of his life including while he served in the Navy. But hearing from his women friends made him realize knowing basic defense could be life-saving.

“When I moved to Springfield I heard different stories from women and they would have benefited if they knew how to defend themselves,” Crespo says.

So he decided he wanted to teach them, for free.

Navy St. Boxing now offers free 45-minute sessions for women to learn some quick basic skills that could come in handy. But it’s more than throwing punches, it’s more about building confidence to stay calm.

“He gave me all the confidence I needed to get out of my domestic violence situation,” Tina Yarbrough, one of his fighters says. “My first session with him he could tell how much I had pent up in me. Since my first session, I’m a lot calmer if I’m in an environment where there’s a lot of aggression. I don’t try to be the first hand to throw or anything like that.”

If you’re interested in signing up for a session or want more information you can contact Crespo here.

