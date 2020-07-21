Advertisement

Springfield roofing company honors veteran with new roof

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

A Springfield roofing company teamed up with Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri and Habitat for Humanity to give a veteran a new roof.

Dale’s Roofing provided the roof free of charge to Patrick Lawhorn. He served in a Naval Construction Battalion. The donation was part of Owens Corning’s Roof Deployment project. Local roofing companies and non-profits provide the labor and know-how for projects like this while Owens Corning donates the materials

Those involved say it means a lot to help the men and women who have served in the military.

