VIDEO: Off-duty officer pulls boy away from approaching shark

The shark got within a few feet
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
COCOA BEACH, Fla. (Gray News/CNN) – Most people get out of the water when they see a shark.

But an off-duty police officer did just the opposite when he noticed one approaching a boy in the surf.

Off-duty Cocoa Beach police officer Adrian Kosicki was enjoying a walk along the beach with his wife last week when he spied a shark approaching the boy who was on a boogie board.

Kosicki darted into the water, grabbed the boy's board and pulled him to safety.

“We’re certainly not marine biologists, educated and trained to differentiate between the various species of sharks, their respective feeding habits, and aggressiveness near swimmers,” a post on the Cocoa Beach Police & Fire Facebook page said. “We just do what we do best—protect the public from harm.”

Both the officer and the boy will have a special story to tell for years to come.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

