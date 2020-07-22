Advertisement

Arkansas reports 591 new coronavirus cases, 6 more deaths

Governor Hutchinson briefs the state in Fayetteville, Ark.
Governor Hutchinson briefs the state in Fayetteville, Ark.(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) —

Arkansas on Wednesday reported 591 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, and six more people have died from the illness caused by the virus.

The Department of Health said at least 35,240 people have tested positive for the virus, an increase from the 34,655 confirmed cases reported Tuesday. The department said 6,876 of those cases are active, meaning they don't include people who have died or recovered.

The true number of cases in Arkansas is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The number of deaths in the state from COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, rose to 380. The number of people hospitalized decreased by 14 to 474.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

200+ businesses participate in Missouri virtual job fair, next event Aug. 5.

Updated: 26 minutes ago
Kara Strickland reports.

National Politics

US ratchets up China tensions, closing Houston consulate

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By KEN MORITSUGU and MATTHEW LEE
The United States ordered China to close its consulate in Houston, escalating tensions between the world’s largest economies as President Donald Trump ramps up pressure against China ahead of the November election.

National Politics

McConnell plans ‘handful’ of virus aid bills as GOP revolts

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO
Key GOP senators revolted over the emerging effort as the price tag could quickly swell above $1 trillion. Conservative Republicans vowed to slow-walk passage of any bill. But pressure is mounting.

News

Missouri teacher's union responds to governor's comment over reopening schools

Updated: 37 minutes ago
Joe Hickman reports.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered Storms Again Thursday

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Heat and storms are the main stories for the next couple of days

Latest News

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri sets another daily record for cases of COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

News

Mercy’s Urgent Care sees delays in COVID-19 test results; CoxHealth doesn’t see same delays

Updated: 1 hour ago
It’s easier now to get a coronavirus test than it was at the start of the pandemic but getting results can still take a while.

News

Five confirmed COVID-19 patients being treated at Lake Regional Hospital, most at one time since April

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Andrew Havranek
Lake Regional is treating five confirmed COVID-19 inpatients, with more patients' tests pending. It's the most the hospital has treated at one time since April.

News

Southwest Baptist University announces blueprint for fall classes; face coverings required

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Bearcat Blueprint provides details in the areas of health and safety; academics; housing, dining and campus life; COVID-19 positive case plan; and the Bearcat Blueprint Commitment — a summary of responsibilities for all students, faculty and staff.

National

World virus cases top 15 million; US labs buckle amid testing surge

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MATT SEDENSKY Associated Press
With COVID-19 set to pass another shocking milestone, Trump delivered his first virus briefing after a three-month hiatus.

News

More than 200 businesses participate in Missouri virtual job fair, next event Aug. 5.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kara Strickland
There were more than 200 businesses involved in that state-wide virtual hiring event Wednesday, some from the Ozarks. There’s still time to sign up for the next virtual job fair on August 5, for both employers and job seekers.