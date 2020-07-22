Advertisement

Chris Evans goes political without getting political

His new website is called A Starting Point
The “Captain America” star created the website as a place for elected officials to discuss policies.
The “Captain America” star created the website as a place for elected officials to discuss policies.(Source: CNN)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Chris Evans is attracting lots of attention with his new political website A Starting Point.

The “Captain America” star created it as a place for elected officials to discuss policies.

“Even though politicians may not be an expert in every single field, they’re still the ones voting on policy,” Evans said on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.” “They’re the ones affecting your life and I think the American people should know who those players are.”

The website allows politicians to answer basic questions about their policy positions.

Evans said each video clip is left unedited to let politicians give unfiltered views.

“In the film world when you show up … there’s an expectation,” the actor said. “I don’t think anyone expected much out of me in DC. So, when the expectation is low, that’s where I thrive.”

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Viral video: 79-year-old man meets Good Samaritans along cross-country journey

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 5:04 PM CDT
Recurring recording of NBC15 News at 10 p.m. Sunday edition

News

200+ businesses participate in Missouri virtual job fair, next event Aug. 5.

Updated: 26 minutes ago
Kara Strickland reports.

National Politics

US ratchets up China tensions, closing Houston consulate

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By KEN MORITSUGU and MATTHEW LEE
The United States ordered China to close its consulate in Houston, escalating tensions between the world’s largest economies as President Donald Trump ramps up pressure against China ahead of the November election.

National Politics

McConnell plans ‘handful’ of virus aid bills as GOP revolts

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO
Key GOP senators revolted over the emerging effort as the price tag could quickly swell above $1 trillion. Conservative Republicans vowed to slow-walk passage of any bill. But pressure is mounting.

National

Joe Biden calls Trump the country’s ‘first’ racist president

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By WILL WEISSERT
Joe Biden has said during a virtual town hall that President Donald Trump was the country's “first” racist president.

Latest News

National

Biden says Trump has spread racism

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
Biden says Trump has spread racism

News

Missouri teacher's union responds to governor's comment over reopening schools

Updated: 38 minutes ago
Joe Hickman reports.

Coronavirus

‘We are not the mask police,’ Ohio sheriff’s office says

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
The Darke County Sheriff’s Office said it started getting calls about Ohio's mandatory mask order following the governor’s announcement on Wednesday.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered Storms Again Thursday

Updated: 59 minutes ago
Heat and storms are the main stories for the next couple of days

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri sets another daily record for cases of COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

National

House votes to remove Confederate statues from Capitol

Updated: 1 hour ago
The House has approved a bill to remove statues of Robert E. Lee and other Confederate leaders from the U.S. Capitol, as well as a bust of Chief Justice Roger B. Taney, the author of the 1857 Dred Scott decision that declared African Americans couldn't be citizens.