CRIME STOPPERS: Help Springfield police find this forgery suspect

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Springfield police want your help finding a forgery suspect.

Ashely Marie Wooliver is charged with forgery. (Springfield Police Department)

Ashley Marie Wooliver is wanted on a warrant for skipping court on a forgery charge. Detectives think she’s connected to several cases of stealing and drug crimes in the Springfield area.

Police say the 35-year-old may be going by the name “Ashley Young.” She’s about 5′6″ tall and has brown hair and hazel eyes. If you’ve seen this woman call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you can stay anonymous.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.