Driver charged after a chase that ended on a golf course in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -A Springfield man is now charged after a weekend chase that ended on a golf course. Devin Sallee, 18, is facing two felony charges including tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest. Sallee is also charged with two misdemeanors; property damage and operating a vehicle without a license.

Deputies say Sallee stole a Jeep and led law enforcement on a pursuit, nearly hitting golfers at Horton Smith Golf Course on Saturday.

Investigators first spotted the Jeep Wrangler without license plates near West Bypass and Kearney Street. Deputies then determined the Jeep was stolen and began a pursuit, which ended shortly after 5:30 p.m. near Battlefield Road and Scenic Avenue.

Sallee is scheduled to be in court on September 4.

