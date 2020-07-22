Fall ‘Harbor Hop’ canceled at Lake of the Ozarks because of COVID-19

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - The Lake of the Ozarks Convention and Visitor’s Bureau has canceled the annual ‘Fall Harbor Hop’ scheduled for Saturday, October 10, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“This decision was regretfully made in the best interest of keeping our community, visitors and staff safe and healthy,” said Tim Jacobson, Director of the CVB, in a news release. “This decision had to be made at this time due to the execution of the event which has approximately 50 waterfront business participants, 100 part-time dealers and 15 full time staff members involved.”

Jacobsen said the CVB understands the negative economic effects that come from canceling the event. The Sping Harbor Hop was canceled earlier in the year.

This would have been the 35th year for the fall event.

The Spring Harbor Hop will be in May 2021.

