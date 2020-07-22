Fire does extensive damage to a house in Springfield

Advertisement

Fire does extensive damage to a house on Pacific Street
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The fire marshal is trying to find the cause of a house fire. The fire started at 3:19 Wednesday morning. The house is located in the 700 block of East Pacific, that’s south of Commercial Street near Clay Avenue.

Firefighters found flames on both floors of the house when they arrived on the scene.

No one lived at the house. We’re told the owners were getting ready to sell it.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

