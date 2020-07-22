Advertisement

Hostess recalls Raspberry Zingers over mold concerns

Do you have a sweet tooth? Some Hostess Raspberry Zingers are being recalled.
Do you have a sweet tooth? Some Hostess Raspberry Zingers are being recalled.(Source: Amazon/Walmart/CNN)
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Hostess is recalling several batches of its Raspberry Zingers amid concerns that the sweet treats may grow mold before the best-by date.

The recall includes Raspberry Zingers sold at mass merchandisers, as well as grocery, dollar, discount and convenience stores throughout the U.S.

Raspberry Zingers under recall were sold in multipacks fresh and frozen, single-serve fresh, frozen and three-count. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has a full list of affected items.

No other Hostess products have been recalled.

The FDA urges people who have the affected products to not eat them. Instead, contact the place of purchase for a full refund.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Viral video: 79-year-old man meets Good Samaritans along cross-country journey

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 5:04 PM CDT
Recurring recording of NBC15 News at 10 p.m. Sunday edition

National

World virus cases top 15 million; US labs buckle amid testing surge

Updated: moments ago
|
By MATT SEDENSKY Associated Press
With COVID-19 set to pass another shocking milestone, Trump delivered his first virus briefing after a three-month hiatus.

News

No parades or festivals for rest of year in Eureka Springs

Updated: 9 minutes ago
It will be a strange final five months of the year in Eureka Springs. The mayor has canceled all parades, festivals, and events in town until at least next year due to rising numbers of coronavirus cases.

News

Royals’ Dozier tests positive for COVID-19 before exhibition

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The positive test leaves Manager Mike Matheny with another hole to fill in his starting lineup.

National Politics

Trump, Barr expand anti-crime surge to Chicago, Albuquerque

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By COLLEEN LONG and JILL COLVIN
President Donald Trump and Attorney General William Barr are expected to announce that federal agents will surge into several American cities including Chicago to help combat rising crime as Trump runs for reelection under a “law-and-order” mantle.

Latest News

National Politics

US ratchets up China tensions, closing Houston consulate

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KEN MORITSUGU and MATTHEW LEE
The United States ordered China to close its consulate in Houston, escalating tensions between the world’s largest economies as President Donald Trump ramps up pressure against China ahead of the November election.

National

FBI links men’s rights lawyer to N.J., California killings

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By STEFANIE DAZIO
In both attacks, the suspect appeared to pose as a delivery driver, according to a law enforcement official. The official could not discuss an ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

Coronavirus

AP-NORC poll: Very few Americans back full school reopening

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By COLLIN BINKLEY and HANNAH FINGERHUT Associated Press
Virtual instruction. Mandated masks. Physical distancing. The start of school will look very different this year because of the coronavirus — and that’s OK with the vast majority of Americans.

National

Rep. Clay Higgins discusses the latest coronavirus news

Updated: 1 hours ago

National Politics

Ocasio-Cortez rejects GOP colleague’s apology in verbal spat

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ALAN FRAM Associated Press
Rep. Ted Yoho made his remarks on the House floor a day after freshman New York lawmaker Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said he'd angrily harangued her outside the Capitol.

National Politics

AP Exclusive: Migrant kids held in US hotels, then expelled

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By NOMAAN MERCHANT Associated Press
A private contractor for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is taking children to three Hampton Inn & Suites hotels in Arizona and at the Texas-Mexico border, where they are typically detained for several days.