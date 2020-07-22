Advertisement

Missouri Highway Patrol investigating crash killing 2 in Ozark, Mo.

(KWTX)
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) -

The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed two from Ozark Tuesday.

Investigators identified the victims as Robert Butler, 89 and Donna Butler, 83.

Troopers responded to the crash shortly before noon Tuesday on Route EE. Investigators say a driver crossed the centerline, hitting the Butler’s car head on. Robert Butler died at the scene. Donna Butler later died at a Springfield hospital. The second driver did not suffer any injuries.

