More than 200 businesses participate in Missouri virtual job fair, next event Aug. 5.

By Kara Strickland
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Missouri made job searching easier Wednesday with another virtual job fair.

There were more than 200 businesses involved in that state-wide virtual hiring event Wednesday, some from the Ozarks. There’s still time to sign up for the next virtual job fair on August 5, for both employers and job seekers.

That’s a wrap on our first virtual job fair! If you missed it, you can still join us for our next one on August 5. Register at https://jobs.mo.gov/virtual-job-fair-employer-registration.

Posted by Jobs Mo Gov on Wednesday, July 22, 2020

Judy Hale is determined to land a job within the next week.

”There’s jobs out there to be had and I’m going to get me one,” Hale said while applying for jobs online.

Hale spent her morning at the Missouri Job Center in Springfield. She lost her old job last month.

”There’s a lot of jobs here in this town,” she said. “I mean you have to get up out of bed and go seek but there is a lot of jobs here."

Wednesday’s virtual job fair had opportunities in education, manufacturing, and many other fields. For three hours job seekers could chat online with employers across the state. One of those was Nothum Food Processing Systems in Springfield.

”We’re a family company, we’ve been in business for almost 50 years,” said Robert Nothum, the company COO.

Nothum said they have about seven different positions open right now. The hardest to fill is field service technician.

”A lot of travel, that’s one of the reasons it’s difficult to fill,” Nothum said. “These technicians go into these plants, service our equipment, help our customers with process issues, whatever is going on. They make great money.”

Nothum said the virtual job fairs allow them to safely make sure jobseekers really are a good fit for their company, even if in person is still a better standard.

”Skill set is very important, but that’s only half of it,” he said. “We make to sure that you like us and we like you.”

Nothum said the company will likely participate in the August 5 hiring event, that’s the next virtual one hosted by the state. It will also be at the Missouri Job Center for the drive through Job Fair Thursday morning.

