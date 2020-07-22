No parades or festivals for rest of year in Eureka Springs

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KY3) -There’s still a chance to celebrate special occasions or simply see the sights.

But what visitors in Eureka Springs won’t come for this year are festivals, events, and parades.

Mayor Butch Berry is in charge of approving special permits for events in the city and doesn’t think it’s a good idea to have large crowds.

”To keep those numbers down and stop the spread because the last thing we want to do is for the business to be shut down again in Eureka Springs,” Berry said.

Some visitors are disappointed with the mayor’s decision and said that’s part of why they love the city.

”Those kinds of events are what brings people to Eureka Springs. And if you shut that down, it’s going to hurt the economy. And not only that, people like us won’t be able to come,” said Jane DelCampo.

The general manager of The LadyBug Emporium on Main Street, Jerry Shurte, said businesses have already taken a hit from canceled events.

”We missed two Diversities, going on our third one that was supposed to take place for August. That draws a large amount of people here,” Shurte said.

But he still supports the mayor’s choice.

Others agree and say safety and health come first.

”There’s nothing wrong with hitting the pause button. We’ve definitely seen spikes all over the country and it seems like that’s due to large crowds,” said Marshall Crutcher, who’s visiting from North Carolina.

The mayor believes his decision will actually encourage people to visit.

”One of the reasons we think people are coming to Eureka Springs is because it is safe. There’s a lot of outdoor activities. There’s a lot of places to spread out,” Berry said.

The mayor said he may change his mind about his decision later in the year if the number of cases in the area go down.

