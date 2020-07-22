Advertisement

Some Nixa businesses expecting more traffic after proposed mask ordinance fails

By Michael Van Schoik
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 10:15 PM CDT
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - After numerous people shared their views on a proposed mask ordinance and city council members voting it down in Nixa on Monday night, some businesses in the area said they are hoping to see an increase in business.

In fact, one local restaurant owner said he has already seen a difference.

“Ironically yes, especially today, we had several people come in say they like it here because they don’t have to wear masks,” Pitts BBQ owner Brian Pithers said.

And he said that is in addition to his regular customers.

“It seems like the locals that came in today are relieved.,” Pithers said. “

And we were ready to go either way. And obviously you know people who wear masks, we’re okay with that. If that’s a security for them that’s fine. But people wearing masks or don’t wear masks, we’re just entertaining people coming in and eating our food.”

Nixa Chamber of Commerce President Chris Russell said it is most likely too early to say whether or not businesses in the area will see an increase in out of area customers yet.

“If there is an increase in traffic that could be a benefit for some of our businesses,” Russell said. “And yet I feel confident that our businesses will do the right thing not only to make sure that the people coming from Springfield are protected but also whoever is working that day.”

He said many businesses have taken great initiative in implementing their own safety policies.

“I know that I am pretty proud of what our businesses have been able to do so far and the precautions that they take,” in and out of the restaurants and in the retail locations to make sure people are protected,” Russell said.

He said that includes mask policies, seating policies and sanitizing policies. Russell also said he has not seen many issues arise from their policies in the last few months. Right now he said the city should see if these policies continue to work, and then decide if additional steps should be taken down the road.

Russell said there was a mix of business owners in the area that either supported the mandate or opposed it.

Pithers has only been cooking up burnt ends and other assorted items for 14 months now, and he said the shutdown was a tough time. And adding visitors from towns with mask mandates could not come at a better one.

”We’re ready. We’re cooking more food! That could happen, and we welcome it. You know, we’re a newer restaurant so having people come in would be awesome.”

