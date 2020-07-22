Advertisement

Springfield employment attorney talks liability for businesses in COVID-19 era

By Sara Forhetz
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 5:08 PM CDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Liability is certainly top of mind for many employers. What is the risk of serving the masses during this pandemic? Employment attorneys say knowing the rules in your city, and following them, and being accommodating to your customers and clients will go a long way, even legally.

”Employees do have some new rights. There is the Family First Coronavirus Relief Act which gives certain employees benefits to leave when they are sick or when they need to take care of someone in their family who is sick, so you are going to have to know about that because that will affect a lot of employers,” explained employment attorney Ben Stringer. He says do your homework, yes, but do not be fearful. Realize that litigation is not the norm.

“Follow the rules that have been passed by your local governing bodies. Know the rules that apply to opening and to allowing people in and enforce those rules,” Stringer said. He is an employment law specialist with Hall Ansley, P.C. Stringer says the most important thing is for employers to be generous and kind with employees and your clientele.

Business owners like Greg Venturella at Traveller’s House Coffee on West Republic Road say he was nervous at first about liability, but has learned to just stick with really good customer service.

“Be mindful, polite, courteous, mindful of their own health. We are in unknown territory... and I feel like we’re in the Lord’s hands here. This is his business... so we just do the good work, work hard, and do the best we can possibly do. We’ve been cleaning constantly,” Venturella said.

Stringer says it is important for employers to know there are some new policies, and they should brush up on both old and new employment laws.

For help in understanding the rules in your area, you can contact your local health department and your local Chamber of Commerce.

