Storms causing power outages in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The overnight storms means some of you are waking up in the dark this morning.

City Utilities is showing more than 1,500 customers without power. The main areas impacted are northwest of Rutledge Wilson Farm park, west of West Bypass.

Another outage area extends from Nathanael Greene/Close Memorial Park over to Battlefield Road between Scenic and Campbell Avenue.

No word yet on when the power will be restored.

