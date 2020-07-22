Surge in the number of COVID-19 patients in Springfield hospitals

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Tests showed Missouri had another record number of positive coronavirus cases found Tuesday.

Since the pandemic started, Greene County has had a total of more than 800 confirmed cases.

Now, the Springfield hospitals are seeing the most people they've seen yet.

Springfield Greene County Health Director Clay Goddard made the announcement to the city council Tuesday afternoon; 51 people are now hospitalized, 18 are in the ICU, ten are on ventilators.

"I'm not saying that we're not all tired. We're tired here but the disease is not tired yet," said Springfield-Greene County Assistant Director Katie Towns.

She said that the COVID-19 virus is spreading rapidly throughout our community.

"We're slipping I would say. We've reported this. We've been very transparent about the fact that we are running on very limited capacity. We're doing everything we can," she said.

Craig McCoy, President of Mercy Springfield said, "I believe we are prepared for what we know at this point and time."

He stated that they have a detailed plan of how to utilize hospital resources.

“We can expand our bed capacity significantly here. We know that if pushed in crisis mode we can take over 1600 patients in the facilities that fall under the Springfield community’s umbrella,” he said.

Cox Hospital opened their 51 bed COVID-19 unit last week. We’re told that there’s room to treat about 100 more during regular hospital operations.

The hospital system has the total capacity to treat more than 1000 patients.

Both health care providers say they are confident in the amount of treatment medicine and ventilators available.

However they urge us to do our part.

“By wearing a mask, you doing a service to humanity. To basically say I can choose whether I wear it or not basically you are saying I can choose whether endanger everybody else in the community,” said McCoy.

Towns said, "When this does affect you or your family or a loved one, that definitely changes the tone and the tenor of some folks who may have not taken it seriously before."

She said that the health department is working hard to keep track of the current case count, including contact tracing for those who test positive.

"I would ask that people take note of the fact that we're losing control of our ability to sort of stay in an advantage point here.

We're not at a point where things can be restored to normal so we are going to have to continue to alter the way that we're doing things," she said.

Currently, there is a bit of a testing backlog with some of the bigger laboratories.

Health department officials said that the mechanisms they use have little lag time in producing results.

If you may have symptoms you’re urged to contact either Cox or Mercy hospitals to get a referral for testing.

