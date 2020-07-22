Advertisement

Suspects charged in slaying of 3 friends fishing at Fla. lake

Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK CO., Fla. (Gray News) - The sheriff’s office announced Wednesday they made arrests in connection to three people who were killed on their way to fish at a central Florida lake.

The Polk County sheriff said via news release that Tony "TJ" Wiggins, 26, had been charged with multiple crimes, including felony murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

His girlfriend, 27-year-old Mary Whittemore, and his brother, 21-year-old William "Robert" Wiggins were charged with accessory after the fact of capital felony. Whittemore also was charged with tampering with evidence.

The victims, Damion Tillman, 23; Keven Springfield, 30; and Brandon Rollins, 27; were found dead July 17.

Detectives said a Dollar General bag at the crime scene led them back to the store, where they obtained surveillance footage and identified TJ Wiggins.

Investigators said Robert Wiggins told them in an interview that and his brother had been at the store and followed Tillman after he finished shopping.

He said his brother directed him to follow the victims' trucks. TJ Wiggins got out of the truck and attacked Springfield, accusing him of stealing his truck.

Tony "TJ" Wiggins, Mary Whittemore, William "Robert" Wiggins.
Tony "TJ" Wiggins, Mary Whittemore, William "Robert" Wiggins.(Polk Co., Fla. Sheriff)

Rollins and Tillman got out of their truck, and TJ Wiggins shot all three of them, Robert Wiggins told detectives.

The sheriff's office said neither TJ Wiggins nor Whittemore are cooperating with detectives. TJ Wiggins is a convicted felon who has served two stints in state prison.

On Saturday, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd described the killings as a "massacre." He said the men were beaten and shot.

"This is a horrific scene," Judd said at a news conference that day. "I've been to a lot of murder scenes in my life, and this ranks among the worst."

Rollins was still alive when the attackers left and called his father for help. His father rushed to the fishing spot about 10 minutes away but forgot his cellphone in the hurry to help his son. He drove to a nearby convenience store, and the clerk helped him reach authorities, but by the time they arrived, Rollins had died.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Viral video: 79-year-old man meets Good Samaritans along cross-country journey

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 5:04 PM CDT
Recurring recording of NBC15 News at 10 p.m. Sunday edition

National

World virus cases top 15 million; US labs buckle amid testing surge

Updated: moments ago
|
By MATT SEDENSKY Associated Press
With COVID-19 set to pass another shocking milestone, Trump delivered his first virus briefing after a three-month hiatus.

News

No parades or festivals for rest of year in Eureka Springs

Updated: 9 minutes ago
It will be a strange final five months of the year in Eureka Springs. The mayor has canceled all parades, festivals, and events in town until at least next year due to rising numbers of coronavirus cases.

News

Royals’ Dozier tests positive for COVID-19 before exhibition

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The positive test leaves Manager Mike Matheny with another hole to fill in his starting lineup.

National Politics

Trump, Barr expand anti-crime surge to Chicago, Albuquerque

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By COLLEEN LONG and JILL COLVIN
President Donald Trump and Attorney General William Barr are expected to announce that federal agents will surge into several American cities including Chicago to help combat rising crime as Trump runs for reelection under a “law-and-order” mantle.

Latest News

National Politics

US ratchets up China tensions, closing Houston consulate

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KEN MORITSUGU and MATTHEW LEE
The United States ordered China to close its consulate in Houston, escalating tensions between the world’s largest economies as President Donald Trump ramps up pressure against China ahead of the November election.

National

FBI links men’s rights lawyer to N.J., California killings

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By STEFANIE DAZIO
In both attacks, the suspect appeared to pose as a delivery driver, according to a law enforcement official. The official could not discuss an ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

Coronavirus

AP-NORC poll: Very few Americans back full school reopening

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By COLLIN BINKLEY and HANNAH FINGERHUT Associated Press
Virtual instruction. Mandated masks. Physical distancing. The start of school will look very different this year because of the coronavirus — and that’s OK with the vast majority of Americans.

National

Rep. Clay Higgins discusses the latest coronavirus news

Updated: 1 hours ago

National Politics

Ocasio-Cortez rejects GOP colleague’s apology in verbal spat

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ALAN FRAM Associated Press
Rep. Ted Yoho made his remarks on the House floor a day after freshman New York lawmaker Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said he'd angrily harangued her outside the Capitol.

National Politics

AP Exclusive: Migrant kids held in US hotels, then expelled

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By NOMAAN MERCHANT Associated Press
A private contractor for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is taking children to three Hampton Inn & Suites hotels in Arizona and at the Texas-Mexico border, where they are typically detained for several days.