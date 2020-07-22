Advertisement

Taney County reports rise in COVID-19 cases

Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -

“At the Taney County Health Department, what we are experiencing is a large number of cases coming in,” said Lisa Marshall.

Lisa Marshall is the Director of Public Health in Taney County, which now has 160 positive COVID-19 cases, from no specific hotspot in the area.

“Like I said its community spread, we know it’s out there in our community, we do not see a lot of linkage between cases, so we don’t know where it’s coming from per se,” said Marshall.

If you look at the state’s website, it reports more than 180 cases of the virus in Taney County. Marshall says it’s because the state receives lab results first and after the health department receives them, Marshall says they won’t report the cases unless they verify the person is a Taney county resident.

“We do know we have a little bit of a backlog that we are working to get to as fast as we possibly can, so that’s why the state is showing a higher number, our team is working into tonight, they will be working tomorrow, we are basically working around the clock to take care of all of these cases, but at this moment we just simply don’t have enough staff to do that,” said Marshall.

In addition, Marshall wants to warn the community about potential scammers when it came to COVID-19 testing.

“Over the weekend, it was brought to our attention that online some folks said they had received letters with positive results of COVID-19 from the Taney County Health Department, even though they had never tested for COVID-19,” said Marshall.

But, Marshall says this is not how the health department notifies patients.

“We call individuals as a first-line, if we can’t get ahold of them, we will send a certified letter that says to give us a call, but we will never disclose lab results because we really value privacy and we follow all HIPPA laws,” said Marshall.

Marshall says if you do receive a letter that seems out of the ordinary, to call the health department office so they can investigate it.

