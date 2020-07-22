Virtual job fair in Missouri today

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) -

Wednesday, July 22 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 5 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Find job listings by industry, view participating employers, and join their “chat room” to hear more about their company and available job openings. Our team will host presentations about resume writing and interview tips each hour during the job fairs.

Register now

Sign up using the form below to get an email reminder the morning of the job fair. You’ll receive a link to enter the job fair and can then browse job openings and choose which employers you want to interact with.

Plan ahead for success

Have your resume updated and ready to send out.

Turn your video on when interacting with employers.

Dress nicely to make a great first impression.

Keep your phone muted except when asking a question.

Be in a quiet place with minimal background noise.

