Why masks are not required in state buildings in Greene County

Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The city of Springfield mask mandate does not include the state office building.

A viewer contacted KY3, sharing his concern about employees in the State Office Building on Park Central Square not wearing face masks. Shawn Cunningham says he visited the building the other day to go to the Missouri Department of Motor Vehicles. He says there was a quick screening and some hand sanitizer at the main doors, but he noticed a lack of hand sanitizer anywhere upstairs, and his biggest concern he saw employees not wearing masks.

We checked with the city of Springfield, which tells us, “the city cannot apply an ordinance to the state itself on state property.” Employees in state buildings are exempt from Springfield mask ordinance.

KY3′s Linda Simmons walked inside Wednesday morning and noticed employees wearing masks, some not. She noticed clear plexiglass barriers in multiple places, including the license office.

“And I decided I would ask, you know you all don’t have to wear masks? And I had been told that this was a state building and I pointed out that they are in a city of Springfield,” said Cunningham. “They answer to the governor, I was told.”

People coming out of the building say they did see some employees wearing masks. Most people going in and out are wearing masks, although the city says they would also be exempt while on state property. But city leaders hope, for the safety of all concerned, they will choose to wear a mask in all public spaces.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

