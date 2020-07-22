Advertisement

Youngblood Kia donates face shields to CoxHealth in Springfield

Courtesy: Youngblood Kia
Courtesy: Youngblood Kia(KY3)
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Springfield’s Youngblood Kia donated face shields assembled at a Kia auto plant to CoxHealth.

Youngblood representatives delivered the 100 face shields Wednesday. The delivery is the latest element of Kia Motors’ Accelerate The Good Program, which includes national and local level initiatives implemented in response to the pandemic.

“Kia has really stepped up in this time of need and we are honored to do our part by helping Cox Hospital in the fight against COVID-19 by providing badly needed face shields to medical workers here in Springfield, Missouri,” said John Widiger, Managing Partner, Youngblood Kia. “We are grateful for the hard work and dedication these frontline medical workers exhibit every day to save lives in our community.”

Each of Kia’s 757 retailers nationwide are making similar donations to the hospital or medical facility of their choosing, totaling more than 75,000 face shields across all 50 states.

