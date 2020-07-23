Advertisement

Arkansas state senator tests positive for COVID-19

Published: Jul. 23, 2020
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - An Arkansas state senator said Thursday he in the hospital after testing positive for the illness caused by the coronavirus.

Sen. Jason Rapert said in a statement provided by the Senate that he was in the hospital after being diagnosed with pneumonia and testing positive for COVID-19. Rapert was responding well to treatment.

“We have all been doing our best to wear a mask, social distance and be careful like everyone else,” Rapert said in the statement. “This virus is serious and can attack anyone regardless of age or general health.”

Rapert, 48, is a Republican who has served in the Senate since 2011 and last year announced he was seeking the GOP nomination for lieutenant governor in 2022.

Rapert is the fourth state legislator to test positive for the virus since the pandemic began. Three state House members tested positive for the virus earlier this year.

