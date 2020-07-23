CATCH-A-CROOK: Greene County Sheriff’s Office investigate stolen identity cases; trash dumping at C.A.R.E.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -
In this week’s Catch-a-Crook, your tips helped detectives identify two women we featured last week.
Captain Jeremy Lynn with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office says investigators received several tips from KY3 viewers and people who saw the report on social media. As a result, they have identified the two women seen on video at a Springfield Kum & Go in late June. Captain Lynn says the women and a man with them, used stolen credit cards to make purchases. The credit cards were taken in a home burglary in the 1000 block of S. Farm Road 193 on June 24. The victim also reported two laptops, documents and an Apple TV as stolen. Now deputies are trying to locate the suspects. Investigators are still trying to identify the man in the Kum & Go video.
GCSO also shared new video of a third woman connected to the same burglary investigation. She used one of the stolen cards at a Springfield Walgreen's. The surveillance video shows a woman with red hair walking into the store and paying for something with the card.
Deputies are also trying to find a man who used a debit card, reported stolen in mid-April. Investigators have clear ATM video from two locations including one near The Library Station. You see a man with several tattoos on his face, neck and arms pull up to the ATM in a truck. It has a yellow sticker with the word DIESEL on it and two checkered flags.
The third case involves a man seen dumping trash in a parking lot of a Springfield animal rescue agency. C.A.R.E. security cameras captured the crime on July 18. the man dumps three bags of garbage behind a building in the 3800 block of W. Battlefield.
If you recognize anyone in these videos call the Greene County Tipline at 417-829-6230.
