Advertisement

CATCH-A-CROOK: Greene County Sheriff’s Office investigate stolen identity cases; trash dumping at C.A.R.E.

Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

In this week’s Catch-a-Crook, your tips helped detectives identify two women we featured last week.

Deputies want your help identifying these women.
Deputies want your help identifying these women.(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Captain Jeremy Lynn with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office says investigators received several tips from KY3 viewers and people who saw the report on social media. As a result, they have identified the two women seen on video at a Springfield Kum & Go in late June. Captain Lynn says the women and a man with them, used stolen credit cards to make purchases. The credit cards were taken in a home burglary in the 1000 block of S. Farm Road 193 on June 24. The victim also reported two laptops, documents and an Apple TV as stolen. Now deputies are trying to locate the suspects. Investigators are still trying to identify the man in the Kum & Go video.

Deputies want to identify this man.
Deputies want to identify this man.(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

GCSO also shared new video of a third woman connected to the same burglary investigation. She used one of the stolen cards at a Springfield Walgreen's. The surveillance video shows a woman with red hair walking into the store and paying for something with the card.

She used a card stolen in a home burglary.
She used a card stolen in a home burglary.(Greene County Sheriff's Office)
Detectives want to ID the woman in Walgreen's security video.
Detectives want to ID the woman in Walgreen's security video.(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies are also trying to find a man who used a debit card, reported stolen in mid-April. Investigators have clear ATM video from two locations including one near The Library Station. You see a man with several tattoos on his face, neck and arms pull up to the ATM in a truck. It has a yellow sticker with the word DIESEL on it and two checkered flags.

ATM video shows him withdrawing money from two Springfield locations.
ATM video shows him withdrawing money from two Springfield locations.(Greene County Sheriff's Office)
The man has several tattoos on his face, neck, arms and hands.
The man has several tattoos on his face, neck, arms and hands.(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

The third case involves a man seen dumping trash in a parking lot of a Springfield animal rescue agency. C.A.R.E. security cameras captured the crime on July 18. the man dumps three bags of garbage behind a building in the 3800 block of W. Battlefield.

If you recognize anyone in these videos call the Greene County Tipline at 417-829-6230.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

St. Louis Cardinals: A look ahead to the pandemic-shortened 2020 season

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Joey Schneider
The St. Louis Cardinals head into the 2020 season as reigning National League Central champions. It's a title they'll look to defend in a pandemic-shortened season.

National Politics

White House drops payroll tax cut from virus aid after GOP allies object; more stimulus checks expected

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO and ANDREW TAYLOR
The White House has dropped a bid to cut Social Security payroll taxes as Republicans unveil a $1 trillion COVID-19 rescue package on Thursday, ceding to opposition to the idea among top Senate allies.

National Politics

House Democrats try to check Trump’s pardon power

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By MARY CLARE JALONICK
House Democrats will try to rein in President Donald Trump’s clemency powers on Thursday as they advance legislation that would discourage pardons for friends and family and prevent presidents from pardoning themselves.

National

1.4 million seek US jobless aid, first increase since March

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer
The number of laid-off Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose last week for the first time since the pandemic struck in March, evidence of the deepening economic pain the outbreak is causing to the economy.

National Politics

Michael Cohen ordered to be released from prison

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By LARRY NEUMEISTER Associated Press
A Judge on Thursday ordered Michael Cohen be released from prison, calling his return to jail retaliation for a planned book on President Donald Trump.

Latest News

News

Oregon County Sheriff’s Office investigating deaths of 2 women

Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Missouri Highway Patrol and the county’s coroner is assisting with the investigation.

Local

Springfield’s dive-thru Job fair prepares for spike in attendance

Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Missouri Job Center will host its second Drive-thru Job Fair in a month.

Coronavirus

Postponed Tokyo Olympics hit 1-year-to-go mark -- again

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By STEPHEN WADE AP Sports Writer
The COVID-19 pandemic postponed the 2020 Olympics and pushed back the opening to July 23, 2021.

National Politics

2 White House campus cafeterias closed by virus

Updated: 1 hour ago
Two White House campus cafeterias have been closed after a person involved in food service tested positive for the coronavirus.

National

Ann Taylor, Lane Bryant owner files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO
As part of its bankruptcy plan, the company said Thursday that it would close all of its Catherines stores and “a significant number” of Justice stores and a select number of Ann Taylor, Loft, Lane Bryant and Lou & Grey stores.