City of Ozark, Mo. conducting survey on face coverings, possibility of mask order

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The City of Ozark, Missouri has organized a survey to collect responses on the possibility of a city-wide face mask order.

The survey asks four questions and offers a box for optional comments. It asks questions on how people would feel about a mandatory order in indoor and outdoor public spaces.

Nearby communities, such as Springfield and Nixa, have voted on ordinances in recent weeks. The Springfield City Council passed a mask mandate that took effect last Thursday. The Nixa City Council unanimously voted against a mask ordinance.

In Ozark, the mayor has authority to introduce or approve a mask ordinance rather than requiring a city council vote.

