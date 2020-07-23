Daily cases of COVID-19 top 1,000 Thursday in Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KY3) -

Cases of COVID-19 increased by more than 1,000 cases on Thursday in Arkansas after numbers had flattened.

Governor Asa Hutchinson shared the latest numbers during a briefing in Little Rock.

Hutchinson says he expected Thursday’s increase because of a backlog of counting at labs. Health leaders reported 1,013 additional cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total to 36,259. Six more Arkansans died Wednesday. The state tested 5,487 patients.

