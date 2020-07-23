Advertisement

Endangered Silver Advisory for woman missing from Greene County

Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office
Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office(KY3)
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 3:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The Greene County Sheriff's Department has issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing adult incident that occurred at 1231 E Farm Road 80, Springfield, MO at 6:37 P.M. on July 22, 2020.

The endangered SILVER advisory missing adult is:

Mickey Joyce Tummons, a white female, age 71, hgt 5'06", 200 lbs, black hair, green eyes, wearing black t-shirt and black sweatpants.

Diagnosed Medical Condition(s):  Dementia

Brief circumstances regarding the Endangered Silver Person incident

Tummons was last seen on foot walking eastbound on Farm Road 80 from her home.  Tummons is known to travel by way of the Greyhound bus lines.  Tummons is without her phone and access to money.

Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Greene County Sheriff’s Department at 417-868-4040.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered Storms Again Thursday

Updated: 6 hours ago
Heat and storms are the main stories for the next couple of days

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri sets another daily record for cases of COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

News

Try Before You Buy: ezEggs

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
KY3's Lisa Rose and Ethan Forhetz test the eggshell breaker.

News

Try Before You Buy: ezEggs

Updated: 6 hours ago
KY3's Lisa Rose and Ethan Forhetz test the eggshell breaker.

Latest News

News

No additional cases of COVID-19 at Osage Beach senior living community

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Andrew Havranek
There have been no additional cases of COVID-19 in staff or residents at Arrowhead Senior Living Community after a resident was tested on July 9, and getting positive results back on July 13.

News

Pfizer facility in Missouri to play a vital role in developing COVID-19 vaccine

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Frances Watson
COVID-19 vaccine in the works.

News

Douglas County Sheriff says move to new jail came at the perfect time

Updated: 8 hours ago
Sheriff Chris Degase says there have been zero positive cases from either staff or inmates at the jail.

Sports

Opening day amid virus: Masks, empty parks, social justice

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By BEN WALKER
At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin. Four months after it was originally scheduled, opening day in the coronavirus pandemic era is almost here.

National Politics

US signs contract with Pfizer for COVID-19 vaccine doses

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
The agreement is part of President Donald Trump's Operation Warp Speed vaccine program, under which multiple COVID-19 vaccines are being developed simultaneously.

National

Majority Whip Jim Clyburn discusses House vote to remove Confederate statues

Updated: 9 hours ago