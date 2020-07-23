Endangered Silver Advisory for woman missing from Greene County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The Greene County Sheriff's Department has issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing adult incident that occurred at 1231 E Farm Road 80, Springfield, MO at 6:37 P.M. on July 22, 2020.

The endangered SILVER advisory missing adult is:

Mickey Joyce Tummons, a white female, age 71, hgt 5'06", 200 lbs, black hair, green eyes, wearing black t-shirt and black sweatpants.

Diagnosed Medical Condition(s): Dementia

Brief circumstances regarding the Endangered Silver Person incident

Tummons was last seen on foot walking eastbound on Farm Road 80 from her home. Tummons is known to travel by way of the Greyhound bus lines. Tummons is without her phone and access to money.

Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Greene County Sheriff’s Department at 417-868-4040.

