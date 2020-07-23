Ex-Springfield councilwoman files lawsuit against city of Springfield for masking mandate

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

A former Springfield City Councilwoman filed a lawsuit against the city, its mayor and its council members regarding its masking mandate.

The lawsuit, filed by Kristi Fulnecky on behalf of her client, Rachel Shelton, petitions the court for an injunction against the city mask ordinance. The suit states the “state of emergency to protect human life” used to pass the ordinance is an overreach of government and points to the Greene County death rate of .016%.

“Mandating the public to wear masks is a violation of civil rights and a blatant overreach of the city government,” states Fulnecky. “My client has a right to choose to wear a mask – whether it’s outside, in her place of business, or at church. The very grounds used by the mayor and city council to pass this ordinance are absurd. The chances of dying from violent crime in our city are higher than the chance of dying from Covid-19. A strain on a county department is not a reason to declare a state of emergency. Our law enforcement officers have more important things to focus their attention on and the residents and visitors of Springfield deserve the right to choose.”

Fulnecky plans a news conference at noon on the steps of Springfield’s City Hall.

