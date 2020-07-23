Advertisement

Ex-Springfield councilwoman files lawsuit against city of Springfield for masking mandate

Courtesy: Kristy Fulnecky
Courtesy: Kristy Fulnecky(KY3)
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

A former Springfield City Councilwoman filed a lawsuit against the city, its mayor and its council members regarding its masking mandate.

The lawsuit, filed by Kristi Fulnecky on behalf of her client, Rachel Shelton, petitions the court for an injunction against the city mask ordinance. The suit states the “state of emergency to protect human life” used to pass the ordinance is an overreach of government and points to the Greene County death rate of .016%.

“Mandating the public to wear masks is a violation of civil rights and a blatant overreach of the city government,” states Fulnecky. “My client has a right to choose to wear a mask – whether it’s outside, in her place of business, or at church. The very grounds used by the mayor and city council to pass this ordinance are absurd. The chances of dying from violent crime in our city are higher than the chance of dying from Covid-19. A strain on a county department is not a reason to declare a state of emergency. Our law enforcement officers have more important things to focus their attention on and the residents and visitors of Springfield deserve the right to choose.”

Fulnecky plans a news conference at noon on the steps of Springfield’s City Hall.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

1.4 million seek US jobless aid, first increase since March

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer
The number of laid-off Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose last week for the first time since the pandemic struck in March, evidence of the deepening economic pain the outbreak is causing to the economy.

National Politics

White House drops payroll tax cut as GOP unveils virus rescue package, including another round of checks

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO
The White House has dropped a bid to cut Social Security payroll taxes as Republicans unveil a $1 trillion COVID-19 rescue package on Thursday, ceding to opposition to the idea among top Senate allies.

National

Ann Taylor, Lane Bryant owner files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO
As part of its bankruptcy plan, the company said Thursday that it would close all of its Catherines stores and “a significant number” of Justice stores and a select number of Ann Taylor, Loft, Lane Bryant and Lou & Grey stores.

National

Busy tropics: Hurricane Douglas in Pacific, Tropical Storm Gonzalo in Atlantic, depression in Gulf

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By AUDREY McAVOY
Hurricane Douglas gathered strength as it barreled west toward the Hawaiian Islands on a track to potentially bring strong winds and flash flooding to the island chain over the weekend, weather forecasters said.

Latest News

National Politics

House Democrats to attempt to check Trump’s pardon power

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By MARY CLARE JALONICK
House Democrats will try to rein in President Donald Trump’s clemency powers on Thursday as they advance legislation that would discourage pardons for friends and family and prevent presidents from pardoning themselves.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms will fire up again today

Updated: 2 hours ago
Heat and storms are the main stories for the next couple of days

National

Video of dog riding in truck bed on Utah highway fuels outrage, calls for legislation

Updated: 4 hours ago
When transporting a dog, experts says it’s best to secure them in the cab. If that’s not an option, the dog should be placed in a crate that can be secured in the bed of the truck.

News

UPDATE: Greene County Sheriff’s Office cancels Endangered Silver Advisory

Updated: 6 hours ago
The Greene County Sheriff's Office is looking for Mickey Joyce Tummons

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri sets another daily record for cases of COVID-19

Updated: 10 hours ago
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

News

Try Before You Buy: ezEggs

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
KY3's Lisa Rose and Ethan Forhetz test the eggshell breaker.