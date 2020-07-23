FCC approves 3-digit number for Suicide Prevention Lifeline

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Whenever you are in a crisis, your first thought might be to dial 911, in hopes the police will help you. Now, those having a mental health crisis will have an easier, more accessible way of finding care.

“We deal with suicidal people a lot, in fact the numbers in Greene County are rising right now for suicide,” said Stephanie Appleby.

By July 16, 2022, all calls dialed to the number 988 will be directed to the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

“It’s something that really allows us to normalize seeking help for mental health care if something acceptable and helps us de-stigmatize the pursuit for that kind of help,” said Brandan Gremminger.

Psychologists, like Brandan Gremminger from Burrell Health, says this allows people to have one line of communication to turn to versus several.

“Unfortunately, we cannot plan our crisis and when we are in a crisis it would be difficult for us to have an exhausting list of those numbers, remember an exhausted list of all those numbers, so having one number to call, it gives the opportunity to increase the likelihood of getting access to a professional and ultimately that access leads to early intervention which we know early invention is associated to more positive results,” said Gremminger.

Stephanie Appleby, the Executive Director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness in Springfield and a survivor of a suicide attempt, agrees.

“When you are too that point you need a simple solution, the more difficult it is, the less likely you are to want to get help,” said Appleby.

Appleby says this number will also help those suffering from the mental health effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are seeing people dealing with PTSD now, those things can last an entire lifetime, so just having that access is huge,” said Appleby.

Until the new number is up and running, you can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK.

